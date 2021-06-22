Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Receives $22.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,329,000 after acquiring an additional 516,918 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,851,000 after acquiring an additional 498,329 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 34.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,404 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Rambus by 18.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after purchasing an additional 406,632 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMBS stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.63. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.