Rari Governance Token (RGT) Trading Down 30% Over Last 7 Days

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Rari Governance Token has a market capitalization of $36.49 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded down 30% against the dollar. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $4.18 or 0.00012877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00051633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.95 or 0.00634926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00076664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Profile

Rari Governance Token (RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,735,021 coins. The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Rari Governance Token Coin Trading

