RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $1,184,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $196.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 1.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.21.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,716,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

