Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a £106 Price Target at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a £106 ($138.49) price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

RB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,942.86 ($103.77).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total value of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

