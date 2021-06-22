Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a £106 Price Target at Barclays

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a £106 ($138.49) price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
RB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,942.86 ($103.77).
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
