Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Foundation Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a report issued on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

FFWM opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.56. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,692,000 after buying an additional 260,361 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,238,000 after buying an additional 79,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,952,000 after buying an additional 46,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

