Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Life Storage, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.47. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

LSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.54.

Shares of LSI opened at $108.42 on Monday. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $108.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Life Storage by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 35.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 82.5% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Life Storage by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

