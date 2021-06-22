Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Extra Space Storage Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report issued on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $163.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.47. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $163.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

