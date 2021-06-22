Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Kroger Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for The Kroger in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $3.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Kroger’s FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

Shares of KR opened at $39.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

