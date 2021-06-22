Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) CFO Alan Louis Urban Sells 5,000 Shares

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) CFO Alan Louis Urban sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $12,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,416.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alan Louis Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Research Solutions alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Alan Louis Urban sold 5,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $12,250.00.

RSSS stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32. Research Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSSS. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 23.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Research Solutions in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.