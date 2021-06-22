ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives $228.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $291,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,284.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.09. ResMed has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $242.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

