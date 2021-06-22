ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Given New $267.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $229.00 to $267.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RMD. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.83.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $239.52 on Monday. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $242.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.52, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.09.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $291,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of ResMed by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in ResMed by 90.0% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 15.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

