Resources Management Corp CT ADV Reduces Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 56.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Aflac by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $7,229,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Aflac by 2.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 118,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

AFL opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

