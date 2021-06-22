Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 200 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,569 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,043,388,000 after purchasing an additional 916,175 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,048.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 849,495 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $44,998,000 after purchasing an additional 775,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 61,046 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 46,163 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.97, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

