Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 280 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after acquiring an additional 736,201 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $519,799,000 after acquiring an additional 449,199 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,802,000 after acquiring an additional 29,346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,464,000 after acquiring an additional 333,503 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.43.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

