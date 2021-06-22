REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on REVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. REV Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

REVG stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 630,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 2.71. REV Group has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. Equities analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

In related news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at $17,062,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 19,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $306,164.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,366,714.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 47,742 shares of company stock valued at $792,617. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

