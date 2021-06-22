Reviewing Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Murphy Oil and Gulfport Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $1.97 billion 1.96 -$1.15 billion ($1.25) -19.94 Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 11.87 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -19.39

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. Murphy Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gulfport Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Murphy Oil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil -75.92% -3.09% -1.30% Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Murphy Oil and Gulfport Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 2 6 5 0 2.23 Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus target price of $17.35, indicating a potential downside of 30.42%. Given Murphy Oil’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Murphy Oil is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.19, suggesting that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, suggesting that its stock price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats Gulfport Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

