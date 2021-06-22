Reviewing Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Quest Resource has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Custom Truck One Source has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Quest Resource and Custom Truck One Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource 2.23% 3.85% 2.75% Custom Truck One Source -11.10% N/A -7.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quest Resource and Custom Truck One Source’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $98.66 million 1.07 $1.03 million $0.05 112.40 Custom Truck One Source $302.74 million 7.45 -$21.28 million ($0.91) -10.07

Quest Resource has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Custom Truck One Source. Custom Truck One Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.0% of Quest Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Custom Truck One Source shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Quest Resource shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Custom Truck One Source shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Quest Resource and Custom Truck One Source, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 0 0 2 0 3.00 Custom Truck One Source 0 0 3 0 3.00

Quest Resource presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 20.11%. Given Quest Resource’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than Custom Truck One Source.

Summary

Quest Resource beats Custom Truck One Source on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes. The company also offers antifreeze and windshield washer fluid, dumpster and compacting equipment, and other minor ancillary services. In addition, it also provides landfill diversion services. The company's services focus on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive maintenance, quick lube, dealerships, and collision repair; transportation, logistics, and internal fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; restaurant chains and food operations; and construction and demolition projects. Quest Resource Holding Corporation markets its services to automotive, manufacturing, hospitality and retail, construction and demolition, and commercial and multi-family property management industries through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in The Colony, Texas.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The company offers specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. As of March 8, 2021, it had a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,500 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers and drills, underground equipment, aerial devices, boom trucks, stringing gear, and hi-rail equipment, as well as repair parts, tools, and accessories. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in the Kansas City, Missouri.

