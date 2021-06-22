Reviewing Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) & South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) and South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Jersey Industries has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and South Jersey Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -12.19% -8.90% -6.88% South Jersey Industries 10.98% 11.03% 2.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and South Jersey Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $41.55 million 3.64 -$6.76 million N/A N/A South Jersey Industries $1.54 billion 1.95 $157.08 million $1.68 15.91

South Jersey Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Stabilis Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of South Jersey Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of South Jersey Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stabilis Solutions and South Jersey Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A South Jersey Industries 0 5 3 0 2.38

South Jersey Industries has a consensus target price of $27.57, indicating a potential upside of 3.15%. Given South Jersey Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe South Jersey Industries is more favorable than Stabilis Solutions.

Summary

South Jersey Industries beats Stabilis Solutions on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services. It also provides electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services; and builds electrical systems. The company serves aerospace, industrial, utilities and pipelines, mining, energy, commercial, and transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 146.7 miles of mains in the transmission system and 6,771 miles of mains in the distribution system; and served 404,886 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southern New Jersey. In addition, it markets natural gas storage, commodity, and transportation assets on a wholesale basis for energy marketers, electric and gas utilities, power plants, and natural gas producers in the mid-Atlantic, Appalachian, and southern regions of the United States. Further, the company owns and operates rooftop solar-generation sites. Additionally, it owns oil, gas, and mineral rights in the Marcellus Shale region of Pennsylvania; acquires and markets natural gas and electricity to retail end users, as well as provides total energy management, fuel management, and energy procurement and cost reduction services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Folsom, New Jersey.

