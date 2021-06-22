Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO Sells $804,023.25 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $804,023.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,023.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $62.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.29. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.65.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 783.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

