Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Eargo were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Eargo by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,375,000 after purchasing an additional 376,021 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter worth $2,044,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 1st quarter worth about $1,109,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eargo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eargo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

EAR opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -9.78. Eargo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Eargo news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $294,677.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 814,769 shares of company stock valued at $42,922,907 over the last 90 days.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

