Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 484,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 89,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.42 million, a P/E ratio of -65.31 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.