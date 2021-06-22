Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Daseke worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Daseke by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after acquiring an additional 84,796 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,980 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Daseke by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 133,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Daseke alerts:

DSKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Daseke in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Daseke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Daseke, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $447.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.18.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.70 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 1.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.