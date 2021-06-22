Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,740 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 517.5% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $9.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $146.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Daniel Roitman bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $497,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,058.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

