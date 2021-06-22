Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,280 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Tiptree worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,882,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tiptree by 376.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 164,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tiptree by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,479,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 86,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 56,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tiptree stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Tiptree Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $321.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $294.69 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

