Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,370 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Entravision Communications worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 392.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,481,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,754,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 244,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 126,209 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 78,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,000,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after buying an additional 65,964 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVC stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.67. Entravision Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

