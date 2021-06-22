Rhumbline Advisers Sells 710 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 46,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 25,554 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

FC opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $460.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77. Franklin Covey Co. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $32.91.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

