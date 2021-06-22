Richard Harpin Acquires 16 Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider Richard Harpin purchased 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 954 ($12.46) per share, with a total value of £152.64 ($199.43).

HSV opened at GBX 958.50 ($12.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,026.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The firm has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 104.18. HomeServe plc has a 12 month low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. HomeServe’s payout ratio is 2.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on HomeServe from GBX 1,380 ($18.03) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,321 ($17.26).

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

