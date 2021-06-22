Richard Harpin Acquires 16 Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider Richard Harpin purchased 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 954 ($12.46) per share, with a total value of £152.64 ($199.43).
HSV opened at GBX 958.50 ($12.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,026.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The firm has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 104.18. HomeServe plc has a 12 month low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. HomeServe’s payout ratio is 2.61%.
HomeServe Company Profile
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.
Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.