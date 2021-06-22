Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6,879.00

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $45,181.16 and $6,879.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for $10.76 or 0.00032975 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00046004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00107628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00155038 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,523.38 or 0.99669795 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

