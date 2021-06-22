ROAD (ROAD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,769.00

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. ROAD has a total market capitalization of $170,587.24 and $16,769.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ROAD has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00047831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00114590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00161294 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,848.76 or 0.99993397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002462 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

