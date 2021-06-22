Robert M. Pons Purchases 100,000 Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Chairman Robert M. Pons bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 507,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC remained flat at $$1.05 during trading on Tuesday. 786,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,881,759. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SeaChange International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 46.41%. Equities research analysts predict that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

SEAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Aegis initiated coverage on SeaChange International in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 40.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; MediaMaker, an OTT video cloud platform that enables operators, broadcasters, media companies, and content owners to ingest, manage, monetize, and distribute their content across networks and devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.