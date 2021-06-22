Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Matson were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,573,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $505,178,000 after acquiring an additional 452,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Matson by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matson by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $309,800.00. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $163,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 75,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,089.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,232 shares of company stock worth $2,283,707 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MATX stock opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Matson’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

