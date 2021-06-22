Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 154 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $180.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $117.17 and a 12 month high of $201.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

