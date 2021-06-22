Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $60,000 Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 110.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,094,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares in the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BURL stock opened at $310.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $319.47.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

