Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $83,000 Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Textron were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $979,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Textron by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Textron by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

