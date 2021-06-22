Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $66,000 in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,391,691.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,522.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARVN stock opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 2.01. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.30.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

