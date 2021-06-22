Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $76,000 in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $329,682,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $10,752,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OSCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). As a group, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.