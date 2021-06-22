Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RLAY shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $64.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.20.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,822,644.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,066 shares of company stock worth $4,490,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

