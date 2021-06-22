Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,652,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 63,404 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.53% of Rogers Communications worth $122,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968,026 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 310,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $52.93.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3981 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

