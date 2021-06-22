Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives GBX 319.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 319.18 ($4.17).

RR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.27) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

LON:RR opened at GBX 109.26 ($1.43) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £9.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 137.45 ($1.80). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.10.

In related news, insider Warren East sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total transaction of £993.22 ($1,297.65). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £983.82 ($1,285.37). In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,708 shares of company stock worth $293,937.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

