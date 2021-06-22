Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 162.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,723 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 42,505 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises 1.9% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $186,083.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $390,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,093,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,142 shares of company stock worth $8,421,951 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $119.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

