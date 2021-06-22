Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Redburn Partners raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.34.

RDS/A traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,458,991 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.57.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

