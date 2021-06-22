Royale Finance One Day Volume Reaches $602,970.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $899,100.93 and $602,970.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 33% lower against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0897 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00047077 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00114044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00155869 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,327.82 or 0.98613293 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003326 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

