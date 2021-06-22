Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 29,069 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of MacroGenics worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.28. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

