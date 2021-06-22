Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 214,455 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $599.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRX. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

