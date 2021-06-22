Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 606.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

In related news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $792,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

HVT opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $753.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.74. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $236.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.