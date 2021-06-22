Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 607.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 83,162 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Meritor worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,213,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,713,000 after purchasing an additional 219,630 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTOR opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. Meritor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.38. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

