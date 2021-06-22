Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 41,920 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth about $258,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

In other news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $32,867.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

