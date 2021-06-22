Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Ryerson stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.57. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $35,332.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,136.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $502,877.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,359 shares of company stock valued at $662,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

