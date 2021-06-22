S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of SCPPF stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $8.38. 155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,103. S4 Capital has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $11.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

