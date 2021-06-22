Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $243,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 950,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBRA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

